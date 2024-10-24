Sheffield cafes: Frurt frozen yoghurt announces launch date and half price offer
A frozen yoghurt company has announced its launch date and half-price opening offer.
Frurt opens at 72 Division Street on Saturday, October 26 with 50 per cent off between 12-3pm.
It comes after a flurry of dessert business moves on Division Street.
Insomnia Cookes, which operates until 3am, opened in the former Simmonite butchers earlier this month.
Meanwhile, Creams Cafe has been shut for a month, with notices stating it is temporary. Heavenly Desserts, almost opposite Frurt, has been running for several years.
