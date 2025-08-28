A much-loved Sheffield cafe has closed after nine years due to health issues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Caffe D’Amour on Causeway Head Road has said goodbye to customers for the last time, sparking tributes from regulars over the years.

It was launched by Cristina and Jon Zorz in 2016 and built a loyal following and won rave views, with 4.7 out of five on Tripadvisor and 4.6 out of five on Google reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caffe D'Amour in Dore has closed. | Google

In July, the couple announced the cafe would remain closed for the foreseeable future to take time to fully recover from recent challenges.

It formally closed this week and is now for sale.

The listing on CoGoGo states it is a vibrant cafe on a ‘very busy parade’ and a much-loved community-driven business. It also has a large pavement terrace for upwards of 20 covers.

It adds: “The business has now come to the open market due to health issues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding on a local Facebook group, one customer said it was a “huge loss to our community.”

They added: “It was such a good place to meet and enjoy their welcoming hospitality, excellent coffee and delicious food.

“I’m sure many of you will join me in wishing Jon and Christina all the best for the future. You will be greatly missed.”