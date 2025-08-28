Sheffield cafes: Dismay as Caffe D’Amour in Dore closes 'due to health issues'
Caffe D’Amour on Causeway Head Road has said goodbye to customers for the last time, sparking tributes from regulars over the years.
It was launched by Cristina and Jon Zorz in 2016 and built a loyal following and won rave views, with 4.7 out of five on Tripadvisor and 4.6 out of five on Google reviews.
In July, the couple announced the cafe would remain closed for the foreseeable future to take time to fully recover from recent challenges.
It formally closed this week and is now for sale.
The listing on CoGoGo states it is a vibrant cafe on a ‘very busy parade’ and a much-loved community-driven business. It also has a large pavement terrace for upwards of 20 covers.
It adds: “The business has now come to the open market due to health issues.”
Responding on a local Facebook group, one customer said it was a “huge loss to our community.”
They added: “It was such a good place to meet and enjoy their welcoming hospitality, excellent coffee and delicious food.
“I’m sure many of you will join me in wishing Jon and Christina all the best for the future. You will be greatly missed.”