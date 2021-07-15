Sheffield café reopens after Track and Trace closure
A Sheffield café which was forced to close after a member of staff was contacted by Track and Trace has now reopened.
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 2:20 pm
The Hidden Gem café on Ringinglow Road, Bents Green confirmed the closure following the communication from the NHS’ Track and Trace service in a Facebook post on July 3.
It subsequently reopened on Wednesday, July 14.
"We are excited to announce that the cafe is back open...come & join us for breakfast & lunch,” a spokesperson said on social media.