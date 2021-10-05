Sheffield café and deli selected to take part in UK's first-ever brunch campaign

Molly's Cafe and Deli on Middlewood Road, which opened its doors just a day before the very first lockdown, has been invited to participate in the UK's first-ever National Brunch Weekend on October 2 and 3 by Jarlsberg®, the UK's number one deli cheese with holes.

Molly's is one of four cafes across the UK taking part in the event that will celebrate everything great about brunch.

The campaign will run throughout October, and as part of the celebrations, Molly's will be offering brunch lovers the opportunity to win brunch at their café for two.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Molly's Cafe and Deli.

Owner Lucy said: "We are thrilled to have been asked to take part in the UK's first-ever National Brunch Weekend. Like the survey has revealed, we have seen demand for brunch increase since we have reopened, particularly at weekends, as people have a bit of a lie-in, skip breakfast and head straight to brunch.

"Jarlsberg® is a popular cheese with our customers due to its distinctively nutty taste. We have two dishes on our menu that feature Jarlsberg®, including Molly's Famous Cheese Toastie Stack and the Jarlsberg® Sweet and Salty Toastie, they are year-round favourites with our customers."

Dorota Dziedzic, assistant brand manager for Jarlsberg®, said: "We are so pleased to have Molly's Café and Deli taking part in the UK's first-ever National Brunch Weekend.

"We know how popular they are as a place to enjoy brunch in Hillsborough and it's great that Jarlsberg® is a significant part of their menu. We are optimistic that National Brunch Weekend will become a major part of the UK's foodie calendar, and look forward to working with Molly's on our brunch campaigns in the future."

Molly's Café & Deli opened its doors just a day before the very first lockdown in 2020, but despite the disruption to hospitality has gone from strength to strength.

Owned by husband and wife team Lucy and Piotr, the deli showcases an English-Polish fusion menu featuring deli sandwiches such as Polish smoked ham, Jarlsberg® cheese and pickle, and a variety of deli salads created fresh by Piotr every morning, alongside Lucy's home-baked cakes and savoury dishes.

They also supply brunch platters for outside catering and have become famous in the city for their cheese and charcuterie boards.

They have recently taken part in the Tramlines music festival being just on the doorstep to Hillsborough Park, have the likes of champion boxer Kell Brook call in for lunch and have just been named finalists at this year's business awards in Sheffield.

As well as the competition to run brunch at Molly's Café and Deli, Jarlsberg® has also teamed up with Robert Dyas, the UK's leading high-street hardware store, on some prize giveaways.