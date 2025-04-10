Sheffield brewery wins big at CAMRA Bradford Festival
This win is particularly special, as keg beers are rarely awarded top honours at CAMRA events, which are traditionally cask focused.
The 9.2% imperial porter is brewed with rich dark chocolate from local artisan Bullion Chocolate. A further celebration of Sheffield produce.
Alex Barlow, Head Brewer at Triple Point commented: “We’re over the moon to have won two awards – particularly “Best Drink of the Festival” for Luxe Imperial – we all love that beer, so we’re happy to see it receive the recognition it deserves!”
Barlow continued: “To have it win in keg format is an even greater achievement for us. It marks a significant moment for modern brewing and the quality of craft keg beer!”
Luxe Imperial, baby brother to “Luxe” which was brewed late last year, has already been making waves online, earning rave reviews on the beer rating platform Untappd, and is set to be officially released in cans soon.