Sheffield brewery wins big at CAMRA Bradford Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield-based Triple Point Brewery has claimed a double win at the 2025 Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Bradford Beer and Cider Awards, with its chocolate and vanilla porter, Luxe Imperial, taking home both “Best Drink of the Festival” and “Best Key or Key Keg Beer.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This win is particularly special, as keg beers are rarely awarded top honours at CAMRA events, which are traditionally cask focused.

The 9.2% imperial porter is brewed with rich dark chocolate from local artisan Bullion Chocolate. A further celebration of Sheffield produce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Barlow, Head Brewer at Triple Point commented: “We’re over the moon to have won two awards – particularly “Best Drink of the Festival” for Luxe Imperial – we all love that beer, so we’re happy to see it receive the recognition it deserves!”

Luxe Imperial

Barlow continued: “To have it win in keg format is an even greater achievement for us. It marks a significant moment for modern brewing and the quality of craft keg beer!”

Luxe Imperial, baby brother to “Luxe” which was brewed late last year, has already been making waves online, earning rave reviews on the beer rating platform Untappd, and is set to be officially released in cans soon.