Sheffield best beer gardens: These are 18 beer gardens our readers rated among city's best, as Spring arrives

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 4th Apr 2025, 07:00 BST

As Spring arrives in Sheffield, we have looked at the best beer gardens for enjoying a drink outdoors on a warm day.

The weather is finally warming up, and the city is expected to bask in mild sunny weather for the Easter Holidays.

We asked readers to namae their favourite beer garden in Sheffield, and received a rich and varied set of answers.

Some told of us beautiful countryside views, while others described great venues near rivers, or places where there’s plenty for their children to do.

Others based their opinions and good food and good beer.

These are some of the most popular suggestions we received. Take a look in the gallery below.

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

Keep up to date on everything happening in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with The Star’s free newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox

The Riverside pub in Kelham Island has plenty of fans thanks to its great spot overlooking the River Don.

1. The Riverside, Kelham Island

The Riverside pub in Kelham Island has plenty of fans thanks to its great spot overlooking the River Don. Photo: Andrew Roe

Photo Sales
The Old Horns' beer garden benefits from a truly outstanding view of the surrounding countryside. It was recommended by a number of readers, including Steve Trickett, who said the view was stunning and the food is 'amazing' too, while Dave Lappin called the view 'beautiful'. The pub has just reopened after a major refurb.

2. The Old Horns, High Bradfield

The Old Horns' beer garden benefits from a truly outstanding view of the surrounding countryside. It was recommended by a number of readers, including Steve Trickett, who said the view was stunning and the food is 'amazing' too, while Dave Lappin called the view 'beautiful'. The pub has just reopened after a major refurb. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
The Plough's beer garden in a rural setting was another popular choice. Gaz Dyson called the garden there 'quality', adding 'even better you can just relax because of no signal - happy days'. Jo Green praised the 'absolutely amazing' views of the countryside.

3. The Plough, Low Bradfield

The Plough's beer garden in a rural setting was another popular choice. Gaz Dyson called the garden there 'quality', adding 'even better you can just relax because of no signal - happy days'. Jo Green praised the 'absolutely amazing' views of the countryside. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Gardeners Rest, on Neepsend Lane, Sheffield, is owned by the locals who teamed up to buy it when the old owners left. It has a charming riverside garden which was recommended by several readers. Joshua Waddilove called it 'wholesome and unique'.

4. The Gardeners Rest, Neepsend

The Gardeners Rest, on Neepsend Lane, Sheffield, is owned by the locals who teamed up to buy it when the old owners left. It has a charming riverside garden which was recommended by several readers. Joshua Waddilove called it 'wholesome and unique'. Photo: Chris Etchells

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldSpringWeatherFood
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice