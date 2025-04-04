The weather is finally warming up, and the city is expected to bask in mild sunny weather for the Easter Holidays.
We asked readers to namae their favourite beer garden in Sheffield, and received a rich and varied set of answers.
Some told of us beautiful countryside views, while others described great venues near rivers, or places where there’s plenty for their children to do.
Others based their opinions and good food and good beer.
These are some of the most popular suggestions we received. Take a look in the gallery below.
1. The Riverside, Kelham Island
The Riverside pub in Kelham Island has plenty of fans thanks to its great spot overlooking the River Don. Photo: Andrew Roe
2. The Old Horns, High Bradfield
The Old Horns' beer garden benefits from a truly outstanding view of the surrounding countryside. It was recommended by a number of readers, including Steve Trickett, who said the view was stunning and the food is 'amazing' too, while Dave Lappin called the view 'beautiful'. The pub has just reopened after a major refurb. Photo: Jason Chadwick
3. The Plough, Low Bradfield
The Plough's beer garden in a rural setting was another popular choice. Gaz Dyson called the garden there 'quality', adding 'even better you can just relax because of no signal - happy days'. Jo Green praised the 'absolutely amazing' views of the countryside. Photo: Google
4. The Gardeners Rest, Neepsend
The Gardeners Rest, on Neepsend Lane, Sheffield, is owned by the locals who teamed up to buy it when the old owners left. It has a charming riverside garden which was recommended by several readers. Joshua Waddilove called it 'wholesome and unique'. Photo: Chris Etchells
