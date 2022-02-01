Sheffield Beer Week returns next month with a full round of events to enjoy
Sheffield Beer Week will serve up a wide variety of events when it returns to the city next month.
The celebration aims to boost the city’s hospitality and brewing sectors with both online and in person events, from talks on brewing research, new beers, tastings and more.
A partnership with Harrogate Beer Week will showcase North Yorkshire breweries in South Yorkshire with a friendly cross-county beer week focal point, highlighting the positive nature of beer tourism.
The festival launches on March 4 with Indie Beer Feast, a celebration of great independent craft beer with brewery bars, street food, low intervention wines and fine cider.
It is organised by Jules Gray, who runs the award-winning specialist beer shop Hop Hideout based in Kommune food hall, and runs until March 13.
Highlights include Sheffield breweries Heist Brew Co and Lost Industry brewing up beers for International Women's Collaboration Brew Day on International Women's Day on March 8.
As Visit Sheffield's The Outdoor City hosts a month long celebration of the green spaces and adventure trails in the city through March, Sheffield Beer Week will also showcase beer and history walks via local historian Dave Pickersgill, editor of CAMRA's 'Sheffield's Real Heritage Pubs and a running and beer social club.
Visit http://sheffieldbeerweek.co.uk for full details of all the events.