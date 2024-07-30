Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sheffield brewery is hosting a beer awards followed by a beer festival offering 27 award-winning ales to the public

Triple Point Brewing on Shoreham Street is hosting the Independent Regional Keg Beer Awards (North East region) on Friday, August 2.

The event, organised with the Society of Independent Brewers and Associates, will see judges choose between 96 beers submitted by 29 breweries, including some from Sheffield.

The Triple Point team get ready for awards and beer festival | Triple Point

It will be followed by a free-to-attend beer festival featuring 27 beers from top Yorkshire and North East breweries, accompanied by live music throughout the night.

The event also marks the start of Sheffield’s Abbeydale Road Beer Festival, where the public can enjoy more award-winning beers in pubs, bars, and bottle shops along one of Sheffield’s most vibrant streets.

Alex Barlow, head brewer at Triple Point, added “We’re incredibly proud to be hosting this competition and beer festival. Sheffield is known as the ‘the Real Ale Capital of the World’, so hosting the Independent Regional Keg Beer Awards, the winner’s night, and supplying winning beers to Abbeydale Road Beer Festival makes it feel even more special.

“We can’t wait to try all the phenomenal beers with craft beer lovers from all over the city’.”