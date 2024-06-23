It might make you think of a grand hotel, but many familiar local spots in Sheffield have an array of scones, cakes and other desserts on offer.
These are sure to please anyone who has a sweet tooth.
Nine of the best afternoon tea spots in Sheffield, with more than 100 Google reviews, are listed below.
1. Memory Lane Tearooms Woodhouse
The tearooms in Woodhouse have a rating of 4.9/5, based on 240 reviews. | Google
2. Dysh Coffee & Kitchen
Dysh, located in a former printing shop on 778-780 Ecclesall Road, has been incredibly popular since opening. It has a 4.7/5 rating based on 210 Google reviews. | Scott MerryleesPhoto: Scott Merrylees
3. The Birdhouse Tea Bar and Kitchen
The Birdhouse Tea Bar and Kitchen on Sidney Street has a 4.5/5 rating based on a reliable 864 reviews. | Andrew RoePhoto: Andrew Roe
4. The Vintage Tearooms
The Abbeydale Road tearoom has an impressive 4.8/5 rating based on 164 Google reviews. | Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.