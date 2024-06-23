Sheffield afternoon tea: 9 top-rated cafes based on customer reviews, including Memory Lane and Steel Cauldron

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett
Published 20th Jun 2024, 10:12 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2024, 06:10 BST

What more sophisticated way to enjoy the sunny weekend ahead than with an afternoon tea?

It might make you think of a grand hotel, but many familiar local spots in Sheffield have an array of scones, cakes and other desserts on offer.

Subscribe to The Star's free newsletter for breaking news updates

These are sure to please anyone who has a sweet tooth.

Nine of the best afternoon tea spots in Sheffield, with more than 100 Google reviews, are listed below.

The tearooms in Woodhouse have a rating of 4.9/5, based on 240 reviews.

1. Memory Lane Tearooms Woodhouse

The tearooms in Woodhouse have a rating of 4.9/5, based on 240 reviews. | Google

Photo Sales
Dysh, located in a former printing shop on 778-780 Ecclesall Road, has been incredibly popular since opening. It has a 4.7/5 rating based on 210 Google reviews.

2. Dysh Coffee & Kitchen

Dysh, located in a former printing shop on 778-780 Ecclesall Road, has been incredibly popular since opening. It has a 4.7/5 rating based on 210 Google reviews. | Scott MerryleesPhoto: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
The Birdhouse Tea Bar and Kitchen on Sidney Street has a 4.5/5 rating based on a reliable 864 reviews.

3. The Birdhouse Tea Bar and Kitchen

The Birdhouse Tea Bar and Kitchen on Sidney Street has a 4.5/5 rating based on a reliable 864 reviews. | Andrew RoePhoto: Andrew Roe

Photo Sales
The Abbeydale Road tearoom has an impressive 4.8/5 rating based on 164 Google reviews.

4. The Vintage Tearooms

The Abbeydale Road tearoom has an impressive 4.8/5 rating based on 164 Google reviews. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldHotelGoogle

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.