It might make you think of a grand hotel, but many familiar local spots in Sheffield have an array of scones, cakes and other desserts on offer.

These are sure to please anyone who has a sweet tooth.

Nine of the best afternoon tea spots in Sheffield, with more than 100 Google reviews, are listed below.

1 . Memory Lane Tearooms Woodhouse The tearooms in Woodhouse have a rating of 4.9/5, based on 240 reviews. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Dysh Coffee & Kitchen Dysh, located in a former printing shop on 778-780 Ecclesall Road, has been incredibly popular since opening. It has a 4.7/5 rating based on 210 Google reviews. | Scott MerryleesPhoto: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

3 . The Birdhouse Tea Bar and Kitchen The Birdhouse Tea Bar and Kitchen on Sidney Street has a 4.5/5 rating based on a reliable 864 reviews. | Andrew RoePhoto: Andrew Roe Photo Sales

4 . The Vintage Tearooms The Abbeydale Road tearoom has an impressive 4.8/5 rating based on 164 Google reviews. | Google Photo Sales