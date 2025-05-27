Following a two-year and £14m revamp, Sheffield city centre has been given a new lease of life, with continuing upgrades being made to Fargate.

It comes following similar work done to revitalise The Moor, bringing to the location a cinema and fast food chains like Five Guys.

However these city centre locations aren’t the only ones seeing change, as across Sheffield new pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes are constantly being proposed.

So we’ve put together a list of all the upcoming developments people can look forward to.

1 . The Fargate pub The Fargate will ‘boast a large licensed outdoor area, capable of hosting up to 250 guests’, Sheffield City Council says. It is set to open by August this year. | NW Photo: DW Photo Sales

2 . Construction has begun on Kapital Sheffield Construction on what is set to be the new go-to place for European beer has begun. | Kapital Photo Sales

3 . Hickory's Smokehouse National restaurant chain Hickory's Smokehouse are in the process of converting the old Gypsy Queen pub on Drake House Lane. | Greene King Photo: Greene King Photo Sales

4 . Cosy Joes Popular Newcastle karaoke bar Cosy Joe's is coming to West Street in the site of the former Olivia's. | Cosy Joes Photo Sales