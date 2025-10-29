Shaanti Town: Sikh-inspired vegan and alcohol-free restaurant launching in Sheffield
Seva is a term many people may not have heard of, but reflects a community spirit most strive for.
The Sikh concept relates to the idea of ‘selfless service’; volunteering your time, serving meals to the community and helping those who need it most.
And with this as an inspiration, restaurateur Bally Johal set out to make something new for the people of Sharrow with his latest venture, Shaanti Town.
“It’s based around affordability over profitability,” he told The Star.
“People can pay it forward - buy a coffee and put it on the wall for someone else to have.
“On Mondays we’re going to be doing ‘pay as you feel’, which is more about what you think its worth and what you can afford.”
Set for a ‘soft launch’ tomorrow (October 30), followed by a full launch on November 7, this new business on Cowlishaw Road - which is unmissable thanks to fuchsia-coloured gates - is designed to take the a community hall style into a commercial space.
The venue will be entirely vegan, and alcohol free, which Bally - who also runs True Loves at the Victoria Quays - explains comes from experiences with friends.
“I’ve got a friend who’s sober and he finds it difficult to go out,” he added.
“He doesn’t want to go to bars if he’s not drinking - he says ‘everybody is talking at me and talking rubbish’.
“A lot of socialising is done around drinking and bars - so with this place you can hang out, have a party, and people will be sober.”
“But we’ve also got families who can come here, sit and dance, and be with their kids - I think there’s an appetite for that.”