Selena confirmed as New Era Square’s hottest attraction as footfall soars

The latest addition to Sheffield’s celebrated New Era Square has got off to “a dream start” with its innovative cocktail pairing experience proving extremely popular.

Just two months after its grand opening, Selena Cocktail Bar & Kitchen has exceeded all expectations, becoming a true destination for crafted cocktail enthusiasts.

Footfall through the £70 million New Era Square development has surged, with estimates showing a 50% increase compared to two years ago, thanks to the venue’s growing popularity.

Sporting and entertainment stars turned up in droves to celebrate the unveiling of Selena Cocktail Bar & Kitchen. Tables are now booking weeks in advance with weekend evenings and all day on Saturday being particularly popular.

Selena is the new place to be in Sheffield

Everyone from Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, star of The Chase quiz show, to SUFC boss Chris Wilder graced the red carpet at the launch.

Chris Wilder is now a regular visitor and Selena has also quickly become the ‘place to be’ amongst a lot of local social media ‘influencers’ which has quickly grown its popularity.

With a £500,000 investment, Selena set out to offer far more than just a new location for cocktail enthusiasts. It aimed to further elevate New Era Square as a leisure destination, firmly competing with Sheffield’s long-established nightlife hotspots. It is now aiming to be ranked amongst the top 50 cocktail bars in the whole country by the end of this year.

Chris Beasley, spokesperson for Selena, commented: “The reaction to Selena has been truly amazing so far – it has been a dream start for us. Our goal has been to help transform New Era Square into a dynamic social destination, appealing to those seeking a refined yet lively day or evening experience. Our Cocktail Pairing experience has proved extremely popular. Customers have commented on its exceptional value at just £45 for six courses, including expertly paired drinks—an experience that would typically cost £90 or more in most cocktail bars.”

The venue offers a selection of carefully crafted cocktails by expert mixologists, an intimate Mediterranean kitchen and an interior that perfectly blends sophistication with comfort. Selena is committed to offering a safe and stylish space, making it particularly attractive to groups of women. The owners envision it as a place where friends can gather, celebrate, and enjoy high-quality drinks in an elegant setting.

Walk ins are always welcome for either drinks or food.