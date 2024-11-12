Seasons Restaurant, Wickersley: Nominate someone in need of support for an ‘unforgettable’ meal in Rotherham

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 12th Nov 2024, 16:08 BST
Show your loved ones you’re thinking about them by nominating them for a free three-course meal and night of entertainment.

Seasons Restaurant, on Bawtry Road, Wickersley, is hosting an event to spread joy to those who need it most.

The ‘Seasons Gives Back’ event, taking place on November 21, will see a total of 42 seats gifted to specific individuals and families who have faced challenges and struggled this year.

Those nominated for the evening will be treated to a three-course meal and live entertainment at the fine-dining restaurant, with the only expense for guests being drinks.

Seasons Restaurant is giving back to the community by giving 42 individuals who have had a difficult year a free three-course meal and night of live entertainment.
Seasons Restaurant is giving back to the community by giving 42 individuals who have had a difficult year a free three-course meal and night of live entertainment. | Seasons Restaurant

Until Friday, November 15, members of the public can nominate their loved one(s) that deserve to join this special celebration. All they will have to do is fill out a Google Form and share their stories about why they have nominated them.

Seasons Restaurant said: “Our event is about so much more than a meal. It’s about offering a gesture of kindness to those who’ve had a challenging year.

“We’re proud to host ‘Seasons Gives Back’ and bring a little joy and comfort to those who deserve it most. At the end of the day, this is what being part of a community is all about.”

The chosen nominees will be contacted by email on Monday, November 18.

To nominate someone for the Seasons Gives Back event, please visit: https://forms.gle/Tm4LbtroGxdY2uXU9

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/SeasonsWickersley/

