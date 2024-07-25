Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield’s flourishing New Era Square is set to be even more popular this summer, with the opening of a brand new restaurant.

Sakura is promising the finest Asian fusion menu served in the most stylish and intimate of settings.

Sakura has opened at the New Era Square development in Sheffield

The 50-cover restaurant has been opened as the newest addition to the £1.7m Panenka Bar & Grill, which was unveiled in December last year.

The popularity of the venue’s existing Asian fusion bar food persuaded the management to add a dedicated restaurant that expands and builds on its most popular dishes.

Sakura is a 50-cover restaurant | Neil Anderson

Sakura takes its interior design lead from its cherry blossom namesake – ‘sakura’ is the Japanese word for cherry blossoms.

The restaurant has its own bar and offers the chance for private hire seven nights a week.

Sakura is based at new Era Square | Neil Anderson

Sakura spokesperson Chris Woodburn said: “Sakura is set to bring a new twist to New Era Square. Our dishes have already proved extremely popular, but we are now adding the full restaurant experience in stylish and intimate surroundings.

Sakura's launch night | Neil Anderson

“As well as nightly bookings, we are also providing the chance for parties to completely customise their nights with their own playlists and own room layout with private hire options.”

Sakura is an Asian fusion restaurant | Neil Anderson

Sakura is situated at New Era Square, Sheffield S2 4BF. Bookings can be made here.

Sakura offers a range of mouth-watering dishes.

Their starters range from tandoori lamb cutlets to kung pao chicken, while mains include the likes of masala cod, Szechuan pork belly, and teriyaki salmon.