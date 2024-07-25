Sakura: Asian fusion restaurant offers new twist at flourising New Era Square development, Sheffield

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 25th Jul 2024, 15:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Sheffield’s flourishing New Era Square is set to be even more popular this summer, with the opening of a brand new restaurant. 

Sakura is promising the finest Asian fusion menu served in the most stylish and intimate of settings. 

Sakura has opened at the New Era Square development in SheffieldSakura has opened at the New Era Square development in Sheffield
Sakura has opened at the New Era Square development in Sheffield | Neil Anderson

The 50-cover restaurant has been opened as the newest addition to the £1.7m Panenka Bar & Grill, which was unveiled in December last year. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The popularity of the venue’s existing Asian fusion bar food persuaded the management to add a dedicated restaurant that expands and builds on its most popular dishes.

Sakura is a 50-cover restaurantSakura is a 50-cover restaurant
Sakura is a 50-cover restaurant | Neil Anderson

Sakura takes its interior design lead from its cherry blossom namesake – ‘sakura’ is the Japanese word for cherry blossoms.

The restaurant has its own bar and offers the chance for private hire seven nights a week. 

Sakura is based at new Era SquareSakura is based at new Era Square
Sakura is based at new Era Square | Neil Anderson

Sakura spokesperson Chris Woodburn said: “Sakura is set to bring a new twist to New Era Square. Our dishes have already proved extremely popular, but we are now adding the full restaurant experience in stylish and intimate surroundings. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sakura's launch nightSakura's launch night
Sakura's launch night | Neil Anderson

“As well as nightly bookings, we are also providing the chance for parties to completely customise their nights with their own playlists and own room layout with private hire options.” 

Sakura is an Asian fusion restaurantSakura is an Asian fusion restaurant
Sakura is an Asian fusion restaurant | Neil Anderson

Sakura is situated at New Era Square, Sheffield S2 4BF. Bookings can be made here.

Sakura offers a range of mouth-watering dishes.

Their starters range from tandoori lamb cutlets to kung pao chicken, while mains include the likes of masala cod, Szechuan pork belly, and teriyaki salmon. 

There are also special wine pairings on offer for specific dishes. 

Related topics:RestaurantNew Era Square

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.