Sainsbury's and Tesco to sell new Great Taste Award-winning Caribbean honey jerk seasoning.

The UK's number one supplier of Caribbean food and drink* has launched a brand-new product that combines sweet and spicy ingredients to create a unique seasoning in time for summer barbecues, which is now available to buy in Sainsbury's and Tesco stores across the UK.

Grace Foods UK, the masterminds behind creating the UK's best-selling jerk sauces and seasonings, has launched Grace Jamaican Honey Jerk Seasoning, which brings together the authentic savoury, fragrant and spicy taste of Jamaican jerk seasoning with the sweetness of real Jamaican honey.

And Grace Foods UK has already been recognised for its innovative approach to creating new seasonings after securing a two-star "outstanding" rating in this year's Great Taste Awards with judges describing the new Grace Jamaican Honey Jerk Seasoning as a "a clever concoction' with ‘a fragrant, authentic flavour".

Britons are among the first foodies in the world to taste Grace Jamaican Honey Jerk Seasoning as the UK is the springboard for its launch in Europe. It is the perfect seasoning to bring some heat tempered by the sweetness of the honey to meat, fish, seafood, tofu and veggie dishes on the grill.

The exotic blend of Jamaican spices is the perfect complement to the sweet taste of real Jamaican honey, and the opposing tastes of the two flavours make the tastiest seasoning combination, with all of the ingredients sourced from Jamaica.

Kimberley Lue Lim, Head of Marketing for Grace Foods UK, said: "The team at Grace Foods UK is really proud of the Grace Jamaican Honey Jerk Seasoning. People around the world love our Jamaican jerk sauces and seasonings because their traditional recipes are developed and made in Jamaica. Foodies like the heat they add to food, but we thought it was time to launch a milder alternative, which is how we came up with the idea of Grace Jamaican Honey Jerk Seasoning.

"The mild sweetness combined with a very slight hint of spice allows us to broaden the appeal of our classic jerk sauces and seasonings and hopefully reach a wider audience while introducing them to Jamaican cuisine at the same time. For families who are keen to introduce new tastes and flavours from around the world, our honey jerk seasoning is the answer, offering a deliciously, versatile ingredient that all the family, regardless of age, will love. And it is the perfect addition to any barbecue and really does offer a great alternative to hotter sauces and seasonings.

"And we couldn't be happier to hear the news that we have won a two-star ‘outstanding' rating from the Great Taste Awards judges. These awards are the most prestigious in the food and drink industry and only 10% of entries secure the two-star rating.

"The judges have praised the seasoning's ‘fragrant, authentic flavour' which has ‘a good level of spice, fire and sweetness. It is a milder jerk flavour as promised and would be a versatile product."They also went on to say that ‘this is a really fun idea… a clever concoction… with some great flavour from the jerk seasoning with the punchy heat from the chilli backed up by more complex notes from the other spices. What a great start for our newest jerk product."

Grace Jamaican Honey Jerk Seasoning 330g jars is now available to buy in Sainsbury's and Tesco stores across the UK with an RRP of £2.95.

