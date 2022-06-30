The owners are describing Rudy’s Neapolitan Pizza as a ‘relaxed neighbourhood pizzeria’ which will be located at the former Lonestar Site in Division Street.

It opens on Saturday, July 2, and to mark the occasion, the restaurant is giving people in the city the chance to try a Neapolitan pizza on the house.

There will be 5000 pizzas up for grabs and to be in with a chance of getting yours, you will just have to sign up on the restaurant’s website at https://www.rudyspizza.co.uk/pizzerias/divisionstreetsheffield

Victoria Eyres, general manager of Rudy’s Sheffield, said: “We’re overwhelmed with the response to bringing Rudy’s to Sheffield this summer and can’t wait to fire up the oven.

"I get the keys next week and can’t wait to meet the local community.”

Rudy’s promises to follow the authentic Neapolitan tradition of pizza making, serving classic recipes such as Marinara, Margherita and Calabrese – all originating from Naples, the birthplace of pizza.

The restaurant’s dough is made fresh daily using Caputo ‘00’ flour which ferments for at least 24 hours.

It will be cooked in wood fired ovens for just 60 seconds, all in accordance with Neapolitan pizza tradition, leaving it soft and floppy with a leopard patterned crust.

Quality ingredients will be imported twice a week from Naples, including San Marzano tomatoes grown on fields next to Mount Vesuvius, and Fior di Latte mozzarella.

Rudy’s are also recruiting a pizza maker and front-of-house team - those interested should apply here www.rudyspizza.co.uk/joinus

1. Authenticity Eating inside Rudy's could transport you off to Italy in your mind for the night. Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

2. Rudy's Pizzeria on Division Street in Sheffield The pizza place is opening soon in the city centre. Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

3. A varied menu Visitors have a wide selection. Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

4. Lovely interior Find a table and enjoy the food. Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales