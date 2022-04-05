The Royal Standard, on St Mary’s Road, has been popular with Blades fans for a pre or post match pint due to its close proximity to Bramall Lane.

The pub, which is believed to date back to at least the 1850s, has been shut for the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Royal Standard pub on St Mary's Road has undergone refurbishment and has opened as Royal Lounge serving Lebanese cuisine. Picture Scott Merrylees

But it has recently been taken over, undergone a refurbishment and the new owners are promising a fresh outlook for the place.

Owners Bernard Mgina, aged 36, and business partner Faraz Mosaferi, aged 35, both from Sheffield, also run another sports bar called The Stack Lounge on London Road.

They are promising big things from their new venture and have taken the decision to take down the distinctive Royal Standard signage and rename the bar the Royal Lounge.

There is also a new menu with a focus on Lebanese food featuring dishes such as Moussaka Et Batenjan, Shish Tawook and Kafta Meshwi. Vegetarians and vegans will also be catered for.

Signs indicate there will also be shisha.

Bernard said that while they were repairing the place they “had people coming saying their grandparents used to come the venue and they are excited the venue is being renovated.”

He added the feedback so far from Blades fans has been “really good” and said he was excited to “share the Lebanese dishes.”

"There is also the World Cup later this year, so we are excited for the customers to come and watch the matches while they try our food as well.”

The exterior has been repainted, interior redecorated and new TV screens have been put up – including one that is 120 inches – so football fans can always get a good view of the action.

There is also a beer garden with new seating areas and there are plans to have live music.

While certain signage has changed, a distinctive Banksy-inspired painting on an outside wall of Jarvis Cocker alongside the phrase ‘Still Common’ – a reference to Pulp’s hit song Common People – still remains.