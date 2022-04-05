The Royal Standard, on St Mary’s Road, has been popular with Blades fans for a pre or post match pint due to its close proximity to Bramall Lane.
The pub, which is believed to date back to at least the 1850s, has been shut for the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic.
But it has recently been taken over, undergone a refurbishment and the new owners are promising a fresh outlook for the place.
They have renamed the bar the Royal Lounge, there is a new menu with a focus on Lebanese food and new TV screens have been put up – including one that is 120 inches – so football fans can always get a good view of the action.
Take a look around.