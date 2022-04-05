The Royal Standard, on St Mary’s Road, has been popular with Blades fans for a pre or post match pint due to its close proximity to Bramall Lane.

The pub, which is believed to date back to at least the 1850s, has been shut for the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But it has recently been taken over, undergone a refurbishment and the new owners are promising a fresh outlook for the place.

They have renamed the bar the Royal Lounge, there is a new menu with a focus on Lebanese food and new TV screens have been put up – including one that is 120 inches – so football fans can always get a good view of the action.

Take a look around.

1. The Royal Standard pub has undergone a revamp The Royal Standard pub on St Mary's Road has undergone refurbishment and has opened as Royal Lounge serving Lebanese cuisine. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

2. Beer on the pumps The bar will serve a variety of beers and cocktails among others. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

3. New interior How the bar now looks inside. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

4. Huge TV screen New TV screens have been put up around the bar. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales