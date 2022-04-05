The Royal Standard pub on St Mary's Road has undergone refurbishment and has opened as Royal Lounge serving Lebanese cuisine. Picture Scott Merrylees

Royal Standard: First look inside historic pub popular with Sheffield United fans following revamp

Here is the first look inside a historic pub popular with Sheffield United fans that has been reopened with a new name, a huge TV screen and will now specialise in Lebanese food.

By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 1:27 pm

The Royal Standard, on St Mary’s Road, has been popular with Blades fans for a pre or post match pint due to its close proximity to Bramall Lane.

The pub, which is believed to date back to at least the 1850s, has been shut for the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But it has recently been taken over, undergone a refurbishment and the new owners are promising a fresh outlook for the place.

They have renamed the bar the Royal Lounge, there is a new menu with a focus on Lebanese food and new TV screens have been put up – including one that is 120 inches – so football fans can always get a good view of the action.

Take a look around.

1. The Royal Standard pub has undergone a revamp

The Royal Standard pub on St Mary's Road has undergone refurbishment and has opened as Royal Lounge serving Lebanese cuisine. Picture Scott Merrylees

Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales

2. Beer on the pumps

The bar will serve a variety of beers and cocktails among others. Picture Scott Merrylees

Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales

3. New interior

How the bar now looks inside. Picture Scott Merrylees

Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales

4. Huge TV screen

New TV screens have been put up around the bar. Picture Scott Merrylees

Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Royal StandardSheffield UnitedBramall LaneBlades
Next Page
Page 1 of 2