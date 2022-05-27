Roundabout's Yorkshire Chocolate Festival goes online with support of Sheffield company

The festival will be back for a second year on Saturday, October 15, and due to popular demand, the event has moved to the Magna Science Adventure Centre at Templeborough, near Meadowhall.

And keen Roundabout supporters at Objective have given their time to create a Yorkshire Chocolate Festival website, which can be seen now at yorkshirechocolatefestival.com

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new website has been launched for the festival.

Objective Managing Director Dan Broadbent said: “We developed an event specific website to engage even more visitors and sponsors with this amazing event.

“From exploring exhibitors to purchasing tickets, the new website is a one stop shop for everything Yorkshire Chocolate Festival.

“We are always passionate about giving back to fantastic organisations in our region.

“The new Yorkshire Chocolate Festival website will help Roundabout generate more revenue to support the invaluable work they deliver.”

The first Yorkshire Chocolate Festival in October 2021 saw a sell-out crowd enjoying live music and a range of chocolate workshops throughout a day of tasty indulgence.

And by the time the last bar of chocolate had been sold and the last mug of hot chocolate had been drunk, the festival had raised £15,000 for Roundabout.