This photo of a cheeseburger served up at Rotherham United’s AESSEAL New York Stadium has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

But the man who took it has praised the club’s response after he highlighted the shocking excuse for catering at the ground. The offending burger, priced £4.20, was actually sold to Oliver Banks back in July when he attended the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 France v Netherlands match.

He shared it to the popular Footy Scran Twitter account at the time but it has just resurfaced there after being shared again and has this time been viewed 1.7 million times within 24 hours, with some people describing it as the worst example they have ever seen of unappetising and overpriced food sold at the nation’s football grounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Banks has defended the club, praising its response after he had tweeted about the gut-churning grub during the game. He told how he was almost immediately contacted via social media by the club’s hugely apologetic catering manager, who met him in person in the stands. He was asked which kiosk he had bought the burger from so the club could investigate and was given a refund and free soft drinks (he was offered beer but declined as he was driving) and sweets as compensation to help take the taste away.

The photo of this cheeseburger served up at a Rotherham United match has gone viral online

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Banks, who has visited more than 100 grounds across the country, told The Star: “Football food is by and large absolutely terrible. There are a few mostly non-league clubs, and Tottenham Hotspur is an example of a Premier League club, which do good food, but mostly it’s expensive and it’s rubbish and as a football fan you just kind of accept that, unfortunately.

“I think this was the worst thing I’ve ever had though. I did eat it and it was awful. It had probably just been stored and prepped wrong and I was unfortunate to get it in that state but even if it had been prepped properly it's still a very underwhelming patty in an underwhelming bun with an underwhelming slice of cheese. But, to give the club credit, they couldn’t have been better at trying to resolve it and apologise, as I pointed out in a subsequent tweet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Banks’ photo of the cheeseburger prompted revulsion on Twitter, where it was described as ‘horrendous’ and ‘disgusting’, with one person commenting that it ‘looks half frozen still’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver Banks says Rotherham United apologised for the state of the cheeseburger which was served to him during a UEFA Women's Euro 2022 match at the club's AESSEAL New York Stadium. The photo of the offending burger has just gone viral. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images and Oliver Banks/Twitter