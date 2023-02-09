Rotherham takeaway fined after inspectors found ‘evidence of an active cockroach infestation’

A Rotherham takeaway has been fined at Sheffield Magistrates’ court after environmental health officers found ‘evidence of an active cockroach infestation’.

During a food hygiene inspection on 21 September 2022 at Oregano Pizza and Kebab on Kimberworth Road, RMBC environmental health officers found ‘evidence of an active cockroach infestation’, which they said ‘posed a risk to public health’.

A Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice was served on the food business operator, requiring them to immediately close the shop due to ‘unacceptable hygiene standards found by Council officers’.

The takeaway was permitted to reopen on 18 October 2022, when officers visited and were ‘confident that the cockroach infestation had been cleared and the premises had been deep cleaned and disinfected’.

