Festival organiser Steve Burns has teamed up with the National Emergency Services museum to showcase some of the heritage vehicles to officially launch the 2022 Rotherham Real Ale and Music Festival, which returns to Magna between March 3 and 5.

Those attending this year’s festival, which has been re-named ‘Festival For Heroes,’ will be given the chance to raise a glass in support of Yorkshire’s independently-owned breweries, as well as enjoy live music provided by local bands, including popular tribute acts such as the Beatleg Bootles.

Steve said: “With lockdown restrictions now lifted, we wanted to reflect on the sacrifices we have all made over the past two years in a bid to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. Our Festival For Heroes pays tribute to the frontline worker in the healthcare sector and we’re providing anyone who works for the NHS or in care sector with a free entry drink when they visit the festival.

Organiser Steve Burns at the Rotherham Real Ale and Music Festival

“We also recognised that the brewery sector and live music in particular has been particularly hard hit during the pandemic and this year’s festival offers a chance for beer and music lovers to come together, raise a glass and help to raise funds for a local good cause.

Proceeds from this year’s festival will be used to support the work of the Rotherham Cancer Care Centre.

The festival will feature a diverse range of over 150 beers, ciders, wines and gins, including vegan friendly and gluten-free brews.

Thursday evening will see Sheffield Ukelele band the Everly Pregnant Brothers take to the Bradfield Brewery stage, located in the Festival’s main hall.

The brothers will be joined by Beatles tribute act the Beatleg Bootles.

The Leathernecks take to the main stage on Friday night, whilst Saturday promises an afternoon of hard rock featuring bands TowHead, Dead Romantic and At the arcade before performances from the Fu Fighters and Letz Zep bring the festival to a close.

Organisers are encouraging businesses to help sponsor this year’s event.