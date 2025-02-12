A Rotherham estate pub is having a £375,000 refurbishment to include a big-screen television and family lounge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Woodman, on Woodlaithes Road, Bramley, Dalton, Rotherham, will reopen on Friday, March 7. Three jobs are being created, two full-time front-of-house roles and a full-time chef. It is a Marston’s pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General manager Scott Kennedy said, “We’re incredibly excited to announce the refurbishment of The Woodman, to welcome our community; whatever the occasion.

“We will have some fantastic new food offers and are especially excited about the introduction of the new Sky Sports package, along with our outdoor seating area that will be perfect for summer.”