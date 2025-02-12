Rotherham pubs: The Woodman having £375,000 revamp to include Sky Sports and TNT
The Woodman, on Woodlaithes Road, Bramley, Dalton, Rotherham, will reopen on Friday, March 7. Three jobs are being created, two full-time front-of-house roles and a full-time chef. It is a Marston’s pub.
Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Sheffield and across South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter.
General manager Scott Kennedy said, “We’re incredibly excited to announce the refurbishment of The Woodman, to welcome our community; whatever the occasion.
“We will have some fantastic new food offers and are especially excited about the introduction of the new Sky Sports package, along with our outdoor seating area that will be perfect for summer.”