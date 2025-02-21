Rotherham bars: Vetro Lounge announced as first food and drink venue in £47m Forge Island scheme
Vetro Lounge will join Arc Cinema and Travelodge when it opens on Wednesday, April 30, Rotherham Council says.
Pronounced ‘vay-tro’, it is the Italian word for glass and a nod to Rotherham’s glassmaking heritage at sites like Catcliffe Glass Cone.
Forge Island is a £47m landmark regeneration scheme being delivered by Rotherham Council and developer Muse.
Councillor Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council, said: “I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Vetro Lounge to Forge Island.
“This marks a significant moment for Rotherham. With its vibrant atmosphere, delicious menu and prime location, Vetro Lounge will undoubtedly become a popular destination for residents and visitors alike.
“The opening of Vetro Lounge sets the stage for even more exciting developments in the town centre, which will bring a boost to the local economy and create job opportunities for local people.”
It will be the 253rd Lounge in the Lounges group.
