Rotherham bars: Vetro Lounge announced as first food and drink venue in £47m Forge Island scheme

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 21st Feb 2025, 07:02 GMT
The first food and drink venue in Rotherham’s Forge Island leisure scheme has been announced.

Vetro Lounge will join Arc Cinema and Travelodge when it opens on Wednesday, April 30, Rotherham Council says.

Pronounced ‘vay-tro’, it is the Italian word for glass and a nod to Rotherham’s glassmaking heritage at sites like Catcliffe Glass Cone.

Vetro Lounge will open in Rotherham's Forge Island leisure scheme in April.
Vetro Lounge will open in Rotherham's Forge Island leisure scheme in April. | Lounges

Forge Island is a £47m landmark regeneration scheme being delivered by Rotherham Council and developer Muse.

Councillor Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council, said: “I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Vetro Lounge to Forge Island.

“This marks a significant moment for Rotherham. With its vibrant atmosphere, delicious menu and prime location, Vetro Lounge will undoubtedly become a popular destination for residents and visitors alike.

“The opening of Vetro Lounge sets the stage for even more exciting developments in the town centre, which will bring a boost to the local economy and create job opportunities for local people.”

It will be the 253rd Lounge in the Lounges group.

