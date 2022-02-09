Risto Deli 2 Terre: New restaurant offering a taste of Italy opens on London Road in Sheffield

Risto Deli 2 Terre, on London Road in Sheffield, welcomed customers for the first time this week on Tuesday, February 8, as they held a grand opening.

The new venue, which will operate as both a restaurant and takeaway, will serve a variety of authentic modern Italian offerings, including pizza, pasta and a range of seafood dishes.

There are also some traditional Sicilian dishes and gluten-free and vegan options on the menu.

Restaurant owners Mario and Luca

Restaurant owners Mario and Luca are from Italy and Romania, and their background is reflected in the restaurant's name Risto Deli 2 Terre, which means “a restaurant of two lands”.

The pair snapped up the unoccupied building on London Road and have worked tirelessly to transform it into a stylish Italian restaurant with a cosy feel.

When drawing up plans to open their dream business, they created the concept of using quality ingredients whilst still keeping food prices affordable for everybody.

Risto Deli 2 Terre owner Luca said: “We wanted to create a fresh concept and use quality ingredients, whilst still being affordable for everybody: families, students, couples.

Risto Deli 2 Terre has opened on London Road in Sheffield

“We love Sheffield, and we're passionate about our jobs, so we want everybody to try our cuisine.”

Luca, who has worked in the hospitality industry for many years at chain restaurants and fine dining venues, told The Star that his experience combined with the quality of food from the kitchen is key to the success of the business.

“I’ve worked in the hospitality industry for many years and have been a general manager for over five years, so I have a lot of experience, Luca said.

“The kitchen is a big engine as well, and we’ll be serving modern Italian dishes with a great combination of ingredients. Some might be a bit unusual as well.”

Risto Deli 2 Terre on London Road in Sheffield serves a large selection of pasta dishes

Risto-Deli2Terre will be open from 5 pm until 10:30 pm six days a week and is closed on Tuesdays.