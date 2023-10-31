Sheffield restaurants: Reyt Good Desserts drive-thru to open doors with free treats for first 200 customers
Reyt Good Desserts is a must-visit destination for all sweet-toothed residents and visitors of Sheffield.
Sheffield is about to get a whole lot sweeter, as Reyt Good Desserts gears up for its grand opening where 200 early birds will get a free dessert.
The sweet haven, located within the shop Future Cigs on Hartley Brook Road, will open its doors to customers on midday, Saturday, November 4.
Uniquely, customers can order their delectable treats without leaving the comfort of their cars. Whether you're in your pyjamas or planning a quirky date, Reyt Good Desserts provides the perfect setting.
The shop makes all of its creations in the heart of the city, committing to local production, and ensuring that every dessert includes a bit of Sheffield.
Visit the dark kitchen, indulge in a taste of Sheffield's finest desserts, and be one of the first to ensure you get a free treat.