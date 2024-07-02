Review: Pizza Express summer menu brings the heat
Pizza Express is a familiar face on the High Street, with more than 360 restaurants across the UK and Ireland.
I’m usually a fan of their pizzas – you know what you’re getting and it’s always good quality – but would their new summer menu live up to expectations?
Me, my partner and one-year-old visited the Meadowhall branch on a busy Friday, and we weren’t out of place in the family-friendly atmosphere.
We started with the Dynamite Dough Balls – a twist on the popular favourite, covered in a chilli, garlic and basil salsa, with the chain’s classic garlic & herb dip.
They went down well, the heat wasn’t overpowering, it was warming rather than a serious assault of spice, and was cooled nicely by the dip.
The dough balls themselves were warm and moreish - fluffy on the inside but crisp on the outside.
I ordered the Goat’s Cheese and Beetroot Buddha Bowls, which came with mixed grains, roasted and baby tomatoes, spinach, rocket with
balsamic dressing and spiced toasted seeds.
I love a salad but often find they’re not all that filling, but the grains and cheese made this into a substantial meal.
The creamy goats cheese cut through the peppery heat of the rocket, and the roasted tomatoes were pleasantly juicy and sweet, and packed with flavour. It was just what I fancied on a warm summer evening, and felt indulgent and fresh – even the little one was a fan!
My partner ordered the Soho 65 pizza, with tomato, garlic, fresh buffalo mozzarella, olives, rocket and shaved Gran Milano cheese.
It’s a nod to the chain’s heritage – a nod to the year Pizza Express was established, and one of its best selling pizzas.
He enjoyed the peppery rocket’s contrast to the creamy, fresh mozzarella and salty black olives, and the thin crispy base which wasn’t overly doughy.
The pizza went down even better than the salad for the little one, if you can believe it - he abandoned all notions of goat’s cheese and went straight for the Soho 65.
We wanted to try the Biscoff Sundae, complete with Biscoff’s signature Lotus biscuits and sauce, creamy vanilla and salted caramel gelato, but we were sadly too full, but it’s a great excuse to come back.
The Meadowhall branch was busy without feeling manic, and the staff were friendly and attentive, without being overbearing.
If you’re looking for somewhere to eat on your next family day out, date night or a catch up with friends in Meadowhall, you can’t go far wrong with Pizza Express.
