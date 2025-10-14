A Sheffield restaurant has been urged to improve after receiving a 0 star food rating.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The restaurant has been given the lowest possible food hygiene rating after inspectors found serious concerns about cleanliness.

Zaitoon Charcoal Grill, on Spital Hill, was handed a zero out of five rating following a visit from food safety officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Google

Inspectors found that major improvements were necessary in several areas.

The restaurant’s hygienic food handling, which covers preparation, cooking, reheating, cooling and storage, was rated as “improvement necessary.”

The cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building, including pest control, were found to need “major improvement.”

The management of food safety was also judged to need “major improvement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspection resulted in the restaurant receiving an overall score of zero out of five, meaning urgent improvement is required.

When contacted by The Star, Zaitoon Charcoal Grill said it did not have a comment on the inspection.

They also did not comment on any improvements they have planned.

Located on one of Sheffield’s busiest food stretches, the restaurant serves Kurdish and Middle Eastern cuisine and has attracted mixed reviews online.

Some customers recently posted critical reviews on Google.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mohammed Abdulla wrote three weeks ago: “Worst restaurant I have ever been! Dirty food, they should know how to respect customers.”

Another reviewer, Dwin Ali, said: “We ate here. The food was very bad. It was my first time, but it will be my last. They do not respect customers and do not accept criticism.”

But others praised the restaurant for its food and service.

Mhamad Rashid wrote: “I love delicious food, so I get all kinds of delicious food here. They are very respectful of the customers and make you happy and always laugh with you.”

Farhang Hosseini added: “Best in my opinion. I recommend all my friends and family to try the delicious dishes. The food is very tasty and fresh, the staff are very polite and helpful, and they have Kurdish traditional tea.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Dallac Suleiman said: “Food here is amazing. I always order the grilled seabass and it's always perfect and so tasty. Staff are always friendly and welcoming and the prices are spot on.”

A zero hygiene rating is the lowest possible score given by the Food Standards Agency, and indicates that urgent action must be taken to bring hygiene standards up to an acceptable level.

Zaitoon Charcoal Grill will now be expected to make significant improvements before a follow-up inspection.

Full details of the restaurant’s food hygiene rating are available on the Food Standards Agency website.