A Sheffield restaurant serving authentic Jamaican cuisine is proving a hit with Google reviewers.

Reggae Kitchen Sheffield has been serving up authentic Jamaican food to people in the city for several years since opening at 200 City Road.

The food place has been a hit with customers and many have taken to the internet to write about their favourite dishes including jerk chicken and curried mutton.

There are 163 reviews on Google, averaging out at 4.4 stars – just short of the maximum score of five stars.

Calvin Wisdom and Shenade Gordon of Reggae Kitchen Ltd based at 200 City Road. Picture: Brian Eyre

Irene Sexton said: “Absolutely the best food, so tasty and juicy, and (you) get a lot of food,” adding: “Amazing food and really friendly staff.”

James Finlayson said: “Delicious jerk chicken, with a real home cooked flavour of herbs and spices. Very generous portion too and drink included with the meal.”

Tyra Peters posted: “Great authentic food! Delivery was very fast - the food was meant to arrive at 6:50pm but arrived at half past. i'll definitely order again!”

Another customer described their meal as “beautiful food.”

Pictured Curried Mutton (boneless halal). Picture: Brian Eyre

Owner Calvin Wisdom has previously revealed the secret to the restaurants’ success – it’s loyal customer base.

Speaking to The Star in February 2021, he said: “We’ve had loyal customers from the first day we opened.

"The same customers got their family and friends and their friends and their friends and their friends to try our food.

"A lot of our customers seem to know each other, and will recognise someone from school or wherever when they come in to pick up their food.”

"We also get a lot of new customers from Google.”

The other integral element that Calvin helps his business to continue to do well is having a small menu of a few popular dishes that always sell well.

He added: “A lot of places have 100 or 150 things on their menu and will never sell half of them. We only sell a few dishes that are popular. And all of our meat is boneless which people like.”

These dishes include curried mutton, which is served with rice and peas; jerk chicken, which is served with fried dumplings; curried chicken and brown stew chicken as well as a selection of patties including vegetable, beef, lamb and chicken.