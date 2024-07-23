Recipe box service HelloFresh launches new Summer BBQ recipe range
Packed full of exciting flavours, the range is perfect for getting the whole family together for alfresco dining at home.
From Tikka Paneer Skewers with Cumin Seed Chips and Carrot Salad to Peri Peri Honey and Lime Chicken Skewers with Roasted Onion and Sun-Dried Tomato Potato Salad, the range is inspired by flavours from around the world, with vibrant combinations to brighten up any summers day.
The full Summer BBQ recipe range includes:
Harissa Honey Veggie Koftas with Greek Style Cheese Spiced Chips and Baby Leaf Salad - w/c 1st July
Tikka Paneer Skewers with Cumin Seed Chips and Carrot Salad - w/c 8th July
Halloumi and Pepper Skewers with Sweet Chilli, Spiced Wedges and Baby Gem Salad - w/c 15th July
Peri Peri Honey and Lime Chicken Skewers with Roasted Onion and Sun-Dried Tomato Potato Salad - w/c 22nd July
Cheese & Caramelised Onion Veggie Burger with Wedges and Rocket & Tomato Salad - w/c 29th July
Speaking about the new range, Senior Recipe Development Manager at HelloFresh, Mimi Morley said: “With the weather finally improving and alfresco dining in full swing, we wanted to create a collection of exciting recipes that are quick and simple to prepare, allowing you to spend more time with family and friends this summer. And with prices starting at just £3.15pp, it couldn’t be easier to treat your loved ones to a delicious meal packed full of fresh, tasty ingredients.”
The Summer BBQ recipe range can be purchased now through the HelloFresh website and app now, with prices starting at just £3.15pp.
