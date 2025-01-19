Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A huge beer festival featuring more than 300 cask ales will run for four days in South Yorkshire.

CAMRA’s Great British Beer Festival Winter will also have 35 craft beers on keg, a world beer bar and ‘tutored tasting events’ on subjects including champion beers, ‘beer and cheese’ and ‘beer and music’.

Brewers set to attend include Abbeydale, Brew York, Chantry, Radio City Beer Works, Wantsum, Theaksons and Thornbridge.

The event, at Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham, will also have bars selling cider and perry, wine, spirits, soft drinks and no/low alcohol beer.

Pub grub food and snacks will be available and live music will be staged each day.

The event is from February 12-15 and tickets are £10 on the door for CAMRA members, £12 for everyone else and £2 cheaper if booked in advance.

The festival replaces the long-established Rotherham Real Ale & Music festival which took place for the last time in 2024.

CAMRA is the Campaign for Real Ale and the event is being staffed by “beer loving volunteers.”

A spokesperson said: “This annual festival brings hundreds of UK beers, international beers and real ciders and perries to Magna.

“This year's festival will also be home to the prestigious Champion Winter Beer of Britain award, with the winners announced during the trade and press session.

“There will also be a Champion Winter Beer of Britain Bar where you can sample all the competition entries.”