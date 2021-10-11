Raunchy new adult-themed crazy golf venue coming to Sheffield city centre
A new adults-only crazy golf venue, combining gore, smut and trippy humour, is coming to Sheffield city centre.
GloryHoles golf is set to open at the former Bonmarche clothing store on High Street, Sheffield, beside the Bankers Draft Wetherspoon pub.
Curious Venues, which already run a GloryHoles mini golf experience in Nottingham’s trendy Hockley district, has applied for a licence for the new nightspot in Sheffield.
It wants to open until 12.30am during the week and 1.30am on Friday and Saturday nights.
No opening date has yet been revealed, with a new gloryholesgolfsheffield Instagram account saying only that it is ‘coming soon’.
GloryHoles in Nottingham is described as a ‘unique adult mini-golf experience’, which is the ‘perfect place to start your night and host your hen or stag do’.
Its website is packed with innuendo and photos show obstacles ranging from sex toys and a bloodied hand rising from the floor to a bust of Donald Trump and models of jungle animals.