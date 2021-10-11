GloryHoles golf is set to open at the former Bonmarche clothing store on High Street, Sheffield, beside the Bankers Draft Wetherspoon pub.

Curious Venues, which already run a GloryHoles mini golf experience in Nottingham’s trendy Hockley district, has applied for a licence for the new nightspot in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GloryHoles adults-only crazy golf is set to open on High Street, Sheffield (pic: Google)

It wants to open until 12.30am during the week and 1.30am on Friday and Saturday nights.

No opening date has yet been revealed, with a new gloryholesgolfsheffield Instagram account saying only that it is ‘coming soon’.

GloryHoles in Nottingham is described as a ‘unique adult mini-golf experience’, which is the ‘perfect place to start your night and host your hen or stag do’.