Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

YouTube sensation Danny Malin has eaten his fair share of takeaways, but a new ‘taste sensation’ in Sheffield proved unlike anything he’s had before.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rate My Takeaway star visited La Croissanteria on Division Street, in Sheffield city centre, which has been shaking up the culinary world with its out-there fillings for the classic French croissant.

He tried a fish finger croissant, the original wacky combination which nearly caused a diplomatic incident; one of the new Wagyu beef croissants; and a doner croissant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rate My Takeaway star Danny Malin visited La Croissanteria, on Division Street, in Sheffield city centre, to try the croissants with unusual fillings including fish fingers, Wagyu beef and doner meat. He called the combinations 'weird and wonderful', and awarded his meal a perfect 10/10. | Rate My Takeaway/Danny Malin

He also sampled another food crossover in the form of a cruffin, a half croissant, half muffin, which is made by wrapping croissant pastry in a muffin tin and baking.

Danny, who as usual took his own table and chair, and tasted the goods on the pavement outside, seemed unsure at first about the flavour combinations. But he was blown away when he tucked in.

The fish finger croissant, which comes with cheese and tartare sauce, he called ‘amazing’.

“It tastes so good. I’m amazed by this, I would never have thought of putting these kinds of fillings in a croissant,” added Danny, whose YouTube channel has 730,000 subscribers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I feel like food’s been reinvented’

The Wagyu beef croissant, which as he put it is a ‘burger in a different kind of bun’, he called ‘weird’ but ‘delicious’.

“I like the texture of the croissant with that beef and that cheese,” he added. “t gives it a little bit of sweetness and it tastes amazing. It’s weird and wonderful.

As for the doner croissant, which came with lettuce, garlic mayo and mint yoghurt, Danny said he usually likes his kebabs in a naan bread but this made him think again.

He said: “I feel like food’s been reinvented, I can’t stress to you enough how tasty these croissants are... that’s fantastic, it’s a taste sensation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for the peanut butter and jelly cruffin, which came with vanilla cream and peanut brittle on top, he called it ‘absolutely gorgeous’.

He said eating at La Croissanteria was like entering a strange ‘twilight zone’ which challenges everything you thought you knew about food.

But he concluded: “If you want to try something that’s weird and wonderful, this is the place. For me, guys, it’s a solid 10 out of 10.

“I’ve absolutely loved every minute of it and it’s given me the taste sensation that I’ve not had for a while.”