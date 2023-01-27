I would have walked right past QC’s Bagel Bar if not for the enormous queue outside waiting for their turn.

It was lunch time on a Wednesday afternoon, and streaming out of a frankly tiny shopfront on Orchard Street were around 20 to 25 people. I felt like a federal agent in prohibition-era USA who had just noticed a suspiciously eager line of customers outside a inconspicuous ‘flower shop’. “There’s something going on here,” I thought.

Everyone in the line was clutching ‘take-a-number’ raffle tickets. They perked up like meercats whenever one of the staff came to the door to hand out an order. One member of a group of five friends was given theirs and unboxed it in front of the others, to many envious, impatient ‘ooohs’ from the rest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I stress again that QC’s is tiny. At any one time, up to three members of staff are inside buzzing around a single deli counter, practically working around each other like a well-organised assembly line. Until only recently, they took all their orders at the door (adding to the speakeasy feel I noticed), leaving eager customers to hang on outside. Takeout orders only I’m afraid – I’m not sure they could offer seating if they wanted to. But for customers in the know, these are adjustments you must accept.

QC's Bagel Bar, on Orchard Street, is Sheffield's best kept lunchtime secret.

This is a hardworking, inventive sandwich bar that has carved out a unique niche in Sheffield. To say nothing of its charming menu of Steel City hat-tips. There’s the Hallam Hot One with jalapenos, the Winter Garden with smoked salmon and cream cheese, the veggie-tastic Devonshire Green, and – my pick on this occasion – the Barker’s Pool, made with grilled halloumi, rocket, mint yoghurt, pine nuts and… grapes? Smashing, let’s give it a go.

I say inventive as, in every month I’ve visited so far, QC’s has refreshed its menu with some creation to try out. January offered the Stockholm, made with Swedish meatballs and Jarlsberg, or the Edinburgh with vegan haggis. Christmastime served a turkey roast dinner on a bagel, and before that the ‘England’ – beef, blue stilton, salad cream, red onion, tomato and rocket. There’s a mad scientist loose in Sheffield and they’re taking orders for lunch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grape on top is the price. Even QC’s most eccentric creations won’t set you back more than £4, and go as low as £3. There’s a good tasty range of kettle crisps, cookies and sweet things to go with that, including some pretzel bites I haven’t got around to trying yet. The drinks fridge is more gucci than most places too. I haven’t met many other sandwich clubs offering dandelion & burdock or Chocomel (the best chocolate milk on sale in England, try it, find out).

The team at QC’s is hardworking, creative, and clearly loved by dozens of customers in the know that they have one of the best offerings for lunchtime in Sheffield, and won’t set you back much further than a soggy meal deal from a supermarket. Join the flock outside and discover your favourite new spot.

QC's Bagel Bar, in Orchard Street, is a charming, creative and hard-working sandwich shop taht is well worth a trip at lunchtime.