QashQai Kitchen food review: A Sheffield heaven for Persian food just round the corner

Located on the busy Abbeydale Road in Sheffield, a restaurant that captures the ambiance of Iran and also stands out with its distinctive yellow exterior is an amazing addition to the city's culinary landscape.

Called QashQai Kitchen (not to be confused with a car model!), this family-run restaurant serves some of the most authentic, if not the best, food from the region that could perhaps transport you to the heart of Iran, or at least get a glimpse of it if you haven't made it to that part of the world.

As I entered the restaurant, I was greeted by the cosy and inviting atmosphere, which would be perfect for a romantic evening out with a loved one on a special occasion. The interior was warm and welcoming, with its colourful display of paintings and olive oil bottles on its walls, and a rug hanging from the ceiling.

When I arrived with my daughter at around 4pm on a Saturday, the restaurant was empty - and we were sat by the window overlooking a pub on the opposite side of the road. The menu was not large, but was well explained in the description.

I don't think I've tasted Persian food before, so we went with something familiar in Middle Eastern cuisine: hummus. Its handmade hummus (£5) was served with naan as a starter. They were a delightful surprise since the hummus was smooth, nutty, and zesty, and it went nicely with the freshly made naan, which was thin but fluffy.

For the main course, we opted for Joojeh Kebab priced at £11.50. This dish featured a succulent chicken fillet skewered and grilled, accompanied by a grilled tomato, salad, and Persian saffron Basmati rice. The chicken was perfectly seasoned and moist. The saffron-infused long-grained rice was fluffy and fragrant, I wished the portion was bigger!

For another main, we had a Persian dish called Khoreshite Gheymeh Bademjan at £12.50. The dish consisted of split yellow beans, chopped lamb, fried aubergine, and dried lime and it came in a an aesthetically looking little silver bowl with a lid to retain the heat in. Although it appeared to be a normal South Asian curry, it had a distinct flavour. The sauce was mild but acidic from the lime, leaving a slight bitter aftertaste but wouldn’t turn you off, and the lamb simply melted in your mouth.

To wash it all down, we ordered a small Persian chai at £5. I thought it would be milk tea, as I usually drink, but it was black tea presented in a pot with two tea glasses, excellent for two people. You can also modify the sweetness to your preference by adding the sugar cubes that came with the tea. The tea was aromatic and smooth, and it was the ideal way to end the dinner.

All in all, it was a unique experience that only set me back £34 in total. If you’re looking for something authentic, with a quiet, somewhat romantic setting, I cannot recommend QashQai Kitchen enough.