An application to create a summer terrace and install a zebra crossing and speed bumps at a North Anston pub has been met with opposition from residents.

Bosses at The Cutler pub in North Anston have applied to Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC) to create a summer outdoor terrace area with five sets of tables and chairs enclosed by timber planters.

The proposal seeks to move the seasonal seating closer to the entrance and away from neighbouring homes on Woodsetts Road. The area would be used from April to September, and would temporarily close five parking spaces.

Applicants also hope to install a zebra crossing and speed bumps to allow patrons access into and out of the pub, and two speed humps are proposed before and after the crossing to slow traffic.

The Cutler

However, residents have expressed concerns about increased traffic, lack of parking spaces, noise, and safety issues with the proposed outdoor seating area, which would require patrons to cross a busy road.

One resident says that parking is already an issue at the site, and the removal of five spaces will cause ‘mayhem’.

Other objectors have questioned the need for the additional seating and the adequacy of a parking survey undertaken as part of the application.

The survey indicated that during busy times, the car park rarely exceeds its capacity, suggesting that the impact of losing parking spaces would not ‘severely impact parking availability or highway safety’, as concluded by RMBC’s highways department.

In a report to the planning board, highway officers say that the application won’t adversely affect parking or traffic flow, and conditions will be applied to manage the seasonal use of the space.

In response to concerns about noise from the terrace, the applicant reduced the operating hours for both the winter and proposed summer terraces to 10am to 10pm.

It was also confirmed that the summer terrace (April 1 to September 30) and winter terrace (October 1 to March 31) will not be used at the same time.

A condition will also prohibit live or amplified music on the terraces, in a bid to reduce noise disruption to residents.

The application is recommended for approval at the next meeting of the council’s planning board on October 10.