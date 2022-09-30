As University students begin their new term, Bloo 88 are hosting a very special Freshers terrace event for to hit the new term off.

Located on West Street, Bloo 88 is famous for its delicious pizzas, tasty cocktails and good atmosphere. With a wide range of pizzas to choose from all made with the finest Italian pizza flour, hand stretched and baked in their signature stone bottom oven.

The beer garden is a fantastic space for groups on summer evenings and att its busiest, it does not hum but rumble with laughter and chatter, with pint glasses tapping on table tops.

Bloo88

Advertisement Hide Ad

And following Freshers week, the Bar is once again deploying a huge sound system into their back garden where Publo will be providing the best Terrace Party featuring a collection of Sheffield’s hottest DJ talent.

The DJ will be playing a collection of House, Disco, Italo and Latin vibes.

The event has free entry and the DJ will be spinning music from 5pm in the evening all the way to 3am in the morning. Plus to make things even more exciting, Bloo 88 have a very special drinks offer on the night so you can party without breaking the bank.

The event will be taking place on Saturday 1 October – and of course, at Bloo 88.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bloo 88 to help University students celebrate the new term with a special freshers terrace event on October 1.

You can find more about the event here: Publo Discobar