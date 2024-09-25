Old Jamaica Ginger Beer discontinues beloved product - but not everyone believes it
- Old Jamaica Ginger Beer announced discontinuation of beloved drink
- The brand has rolled out social media campaign to ‘bid farewell’ to the ginger beer
- Fans have called it a ‘marketing stunt’ with many believing it is just changing its recipe
It has been announced that Old Jamaica Ginger Beer is set to be discontinued, as the brand rolls out a social media campaign to “say farewell”.
The beloved ginger beer brand announced the discontinuation of the beverage via a series of social media posts and adverts, which included an Old Jamaica shelf-stacker delivering the news of its “retirement”.
Old Jamaica Ginger Beer also released a statement to its website, with the brand writing: “It's happening. Old Jamaica is bidding farewell.
“After years of spoiling your taste buds with the quintessential zing of Jamaica, it’s time to move on.”