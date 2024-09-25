Old Jamaica Ginger Beer discontinues beloved product - but not everyone believes it

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 25th Sep 2024, 13:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
It’s time to say farewell to Old Jamaica Ginger Beer - or is it? 🤔
  • Old Jamaica Ginger Beer announced discontinuation of beloved drink
  • The brand has rolled out social media campaign to ‘bid farewell’ to the ginger beer
  • Fans have called it a ‘marketing stunt’ with many believing it is just changing its recipe

It has been announced that Old Jamaica Ginger Beer is set to be discontinued, as the brand rolls out a social media campaign to “say farewell”. 

The beloved ginger beer brand announced the discontinuation of the beverage via a series of social media posts and adverts, which included an Old Jamaica shelf-stacker delivering the news of its “retirement”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Old Jamaica Ginger Beer also released a statement to its website, with the brand writing: “It's happening. Old Jamaica is bidding farewell.

Old Jamaica Ginger Beer to discontinue with social media users calling it a ‘publicity stunt’ (Photo: Ralf - stock.adobe.com)Old Jamaica Ginger Beer to discontinue with social media users calling it a ‘publicity stunt’ (Photo: Ralf - stock.adobe.com)
Old Jamaica Ginger Beer to discontinue with social media users calling it a ‘publicity stunt’ (Photo: Ralf - stock.adobe.com) | Ralf - stock.adobe.com

“After years of spoiling your taste buds with the quintessential zing of Jamaica, it’s time to move on.”