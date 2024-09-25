Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s time to say farewell to Old Jamaica Ginger Beer - or is it? 🤔

Old Jamaica Ginger Beer announced discontinuation of beloved drink

The brand has rolled out social media campaign to ‘bid farewell’ to the ginger beer

Fans have called it a ‘marketing stunt’ with many believing it is just changing its recipe

It has been announced that Old Jamaica Ginger Beer is set to be discontinued, as the brand rolls out a social media campaign to “say farewell”.

The beloved ginger beer brand announced the discontinuation of the beverage via a series of social media posts and adverts, which included an Old Jamaica shelf-stacker delivering the news of its “retirement”.

Old Jamaica Ginger Beer also released a statement to its website, with the brand writing: “It's happening. Old Jamaica is bidding farewell.

Old Jamaica Ginger Beer to discontinue with social media users calling it a ‘publicity stunt’ (Photo: Ralf - stock.adobe.com) | Ralf - stock.adobe.com