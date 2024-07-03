Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield hospitality entrepreneur has revealed the pub will not reopen when he relaunches a popular hotel.

Tom Lawson is on an “incredible journey” after taking on the Psalter Hotel on Psalter Lane, aiming to turn it into a foodie paradise.

The chef made his name at Rafters, one of Sheffield’s best restaurants, with business partner Alistair Myers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Lawson gets the keys to the Psalter Hotel. | Tom Lawson

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now he is “re-imagining” the 21-bed hotel on Psalter Lane with a new restaurant, a “proper” kitchen and up to 50 jobs - including kitchen staff, front of house, housekeepers, receptionists, bar tenders, baristas and night porters.

But he said the bar, which was a feature of the previous hotel, would not reopen.

He added: “We won’t be a pub in a traditional sense but the bar area will be open for drinks, as will the terrace which is an amazing sun trap.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would be child friendly and they would be working with Sheffield firm Bullion Chocolate to “make the most amazing hot chocolates,” he added.

Tom said: “Email [email protected] with your CV and a letter stating which role you would prefer and how many hours you are looking for.”