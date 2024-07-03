Psalter Hotel: New operator Tom Lawson of Rafters reveals pub will not reopen at "re-imagined" venue
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tom Lawson is on an “incredible journey” after taking on the Psalter Hotel on Psalter Lane, aiming to turn it into a foodie paradise.
The chef made his name at Rafters, one of Sheffield’s best restaurants, with business partner Alistair Myers.
Now he is “re-imagining” the 21-bed hotel on Psalter Lane with a new restaurant, a “proper” kitchen and up to 50 jobs - including kitchen staff, front of house, housekeepers, receptionists, bar tenders, baristas and night porters.
But he said the bar, which was a feature of the previous hotel, would not reopen.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, sign up for our free daily newsletter on everything in God’s Own Country
He added: “We won’t be a pub in a traditional sense but the bar area will be open for drinks, as will the terrace which is an amazing sun trap.”
It would be child friendly and they would be working with Sheffield firm Bullion Chocolate to “make the most amazing hot chocolates,” he added.
Tom said: “Email [email protected] with your CV and a letter stating which role you would prefer and how many hours you are looking for.”
Last week he announced he was leaving the award-winning Rafters team to take on the new challenge. The Psalter Hotel is set to reopen in August.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.