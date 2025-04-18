Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An award-winning chef is opening a new restaurant that only offers a tasting menu.

Last year, renowned chef Tom Lawson announced that he was taking over The Psalter hotel with plans to completely transform the venue

Now as part of this latest venture, as he opens his flagship restaurant ‘Tom Lawson at The Psalter’, an exclusive tasting menu-only concept.

Known for his takes on modern British cuisine, the chef has earned a place in the Michelin Guide for more than a decade now and received the coveted 3 AA Rosettes.

His new restaurant will have only 32 covers available each evening from Thursday to Saturday - with the first taking place on May 1.

Renowned chef Tom Lawson's latest restaurant will be something truly unique, as it exclusively offers a tasting menu. | The Psalter

Meanwhile the hotel’s other services, including the daily small plates bar menu, Sunday lunch and newly-introduced bottomless brunch will all continue as normal.

Tom said: “This new restaurant is a real passion project – it’s about returning to the roots of what makes fine dining exciting: seasonality, creativity, and attention to every last detail.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’re building at The Psalter, and the dining room is the heart of that vision.”

