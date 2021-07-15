Profits from new limited-edition bottle of Henderson's Relish to support Bears of Sheffield exhibition
Hendersons Ltd is set to launch a limited-edition bottle of Henderson’s Relish to support the Bears of Sheffield exhibition and raise funds for the Children's Hospital Charity.
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 10:33 am
Henderson's has produced 3,000 limited-edition bottles, and all profits from their sale will be donated to the Children's Hospital Charity.
The special bottles will be available to buy in independent retailers Sheffield and at www.hendersonsrelish.com from next week.
The Hendo's Bear has been designed by local illustrator Oli Frape, and is on display on Leavygreave Road, outside the old Henderson's factory.