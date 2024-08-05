Poundbakery on The Moor in Sheffield provides tables and chairs for Customers

Poundbakery on The Moor in Sheffield launches new Eat In tables & chairs, so you can relax with a cappuccino and a cake!

On Monday August 12, the Poundbakery on The Moor will launch a new “Eat In” concept, which will see the shop have tables and chairs available for Customers, allowing them to eat their Poundbakery cakes, sandwiches, pasties and hot & cold drinks whilst sat down, rather than on the go!

To celebrate, Staff will be handing out leaflets for a “Free Tea or Coffee with any eat in purchase”. Be sure to stop by to pick up a leaflet and have a look at the newly reconfigured shop.

Did you know that we offer a range of delicious bean to cup Coffee at Poundbakery Sheffield?

Cappuccino and a Cake

You can grab a Cappuccino, Flat White, Americano, Latte, Espresso, Hot Chocolate or Tea - all for just £1 each!

We also have a fantastic breakfast offer – 2 item breakfast roll and hot drink for £2.50, so what are you waiting for?

