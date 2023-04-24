News you can trust since 1887
Popular South Yorkshire pub due to reopen today following major refurbishment

A popular South Yorkshire pub is due to reopen today following a major refurbishment.

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 24th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

The Bluebell Inn in Wath upon Dearne in Rotherham is due to benefit from a new look and menu thanks to an £80k investment. Visitors can also look forward to a pool table, dart board, a full interior update and a brand new menu.

The new menu will include pub favourites such as Steak and Ale Pie served with chips, garden peas and gravy for £11.75. Plus Loaded Fries with spicy pulled pork, nacho cheese sauce, BBQ sauce, crispy onions and chopped chives for £8.75. Classic lagers on draught, cask ales and a variety of cocktails and gin and tonics will also be available.

The pub will also offer a traditional Sunday Roast each week, all served with fluffy mashed potato, roast potatoes, seasonal veggies, home-made Yorkshire pudding, stuffing and gravy.

An artists' impression showing how the pub will look.An artists' impression showing how the pub will look.
The Bluebell Inn’s large beer garden allows guests to drink and dine alfresco and is well suited for events. The pub is also dog friendly. The new look is set to elevate the pub’s interiors to suit all occasions, from ‘casual lunches to special celebrations’.

Shane Davidson, general manager of the Bluebell Inn, said: “We are so excited to announce that the Bluebell Inn will be receiving a refresh. We have invested over £80k into breathing new life into the Bluebell Inn. Our pub is also the perfect location for a pit-stop on a walk around the Manvers Lake. We can’t wait to welcome back regulars and new customers to our site!”

The pub shut for the refurbishment work on Monday, April 11.

An artists' impression showing how the pub will look.An artists' impression showing how the pub will look.
New signage.New signage.
