Popular Sheffield venue announces it will not reopen and customers are ‘devastated’

The Mulberry Bar and Venue on Arundel Gate was set for a grand reopening, but the management confirmed yesterday (July 15) that it will not reopen.

The current management has stated financial pressure and stress as the reason behind the decision after ongoing negotiations with the venue's landlord.

In a post on Facebook, the management said: “After six months of stress and negotiating via our solicitors with the landlord of the mulberry, unfortunately financially and mentally we can no longer cope with the pressure and have made the decision not to reopen. We are sorry to everyone who was looking forward to the grand reopening. We wish the new leaseholders all the best and hope they make it as great as we thought it was.”

The Mulberry Bar and Venue on Arundel Gate. Picture: (Google Maps)

The bar and music venue was known for its live music entertainment and hosted performances from upcoming bands.

Customers across Sheffield are devastated about the news and have reacted on social media.

Jason Richford said: “Devastated Sheffield isn't going to be the same. I've missed you guys so much. Hope to see you again sometime soon.”

Jay Targett said: “So sad to see you go! I've made so many good memories and good friends in Mulberry. Staff have always been absolutely amazing, and I hoped you'd reopen once things improved.

“Thank you for all the gigs, karaoke, laughs and kindness over the years. Best wishes to everyone for the future! Stay safe and look after yourselves.”

Jay D Broadhead said: “Honestly devastated, Mulberry has been my second home for the past 5 years, had some many memories there, I will miss it loads.”