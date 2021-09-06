Popular Sheffield street food vendor wins prestigious award and progresses to national final

Pellizco, a Mexican food vendor located in Cutlery Works, took home the top prize of Northern Champion 2021, in this year’s British Street Food Awards (BSFA).

The eatery also won a place in the final of the BSFA, which is taking place in Hull between September 3 and 5.

Founder and chef Daniel Pinch said: “Street food is so much more than just a few vans at a big event that keep people fed, it has turned into its own culture, expanding into being the focus of their own events, popping up at pubs, breweries and pretty much anywhere with a car park."

Pellizco took the top prize British Street Food Northern Champion 2021 at the semi-finals of the British Street Food Awards

Daniel founded Pellizco, which means ‘pinch’ in Spanish, in June last year after graduating from Sheffield’s ‘School for Pop-Ups’.

Pellizco could previously be found serving from Dyson Place, a revamped courtyard off Sharrowvale Road, and moved into Cutlery Works on Neepsend Lane, Neepsend in May this year.

Footballer turned pundit, Chris Kamara, was in attendance alongside a range of other judges and guests at the northern semi-final in Leeds last month.

Facing off in the northern semi-final in were SumUp merchants Seitan&Kebab; Colombo Street Kitchen; Broke ‘n Bone BBQ; Vegan House; Greidys Wings and Strips; Bao Bros 23; South Manny Flavaz Group and Pellizco.

Pellizco also won Best Newcomer in last year’s BSFA.

“Having competed in the British Street Food Awards last year, I feel it gave us a confidence boost, knowing we could hold our own with the best in the country. It definitely gave us a talking point too, people would come up and congratulate us after and I believe it made people want to try our food,” said Daniel.

The BSFA were established in 2010 to celebrate Britain’s ‘real food heroes’ who serve fresh, seasonal and local grub in an environment where ‘only the strongest survive’.

This year’s awards are the product of a renewed partnership between the British Street Food Awards and London-based fintech, SumUp.

On the technology underpinning the street food sector, Richard Johnson, the founder of the BSFA, said: “Running live food events in the present climate is no small feat and as well as having the best people, we are supported by the best technology. SumUp’s range of solutions have boosted the sector in what could have been a very tough time, and we are delighted to continue celebrating the British street food scene with them.”

Umberto Zola, Country Growth Lead UK at SumUp added: “The street food scene exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit that drives the booming British economy.

"Through innovation and hard work, vendors are delivering new and exciting foods to people the length and breadth of the UK and we at SumUp are only too happy to support this growing industry through our payment technology.”