Popular Sheffield restaurant forced to close due to staff isolating

The Miller & Carter steakhouse at Valey Centertainment announced that it would be closed from today, Friday, July 9, throughout the weekend, before reopening on Monday, July 12.

It said: “Due to low team levels, as a result of self isolation periods, we cannot open for bookings or offer our takeaway services Friday to Sunday.”

It added that it would be contacting all guests with bookings.

