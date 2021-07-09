Popular Sheffield restaurant forced to close due to staff isolating

A popular restaurant in Sheffield has been forced to close this weekend due to the number of staff who are self-isolating.

By Robert Cumber
Friday, 9th July 2021, 7:27 pm

The Miller & Carter steakhouse at Valey Centertainment announced that it would be closed from today, Friday, July 9, throughout the weekend, before reopening on Monday, July 12.

It said: “Due to low team levels, as a result of self isolation periods, we cannot open for bookings or offer our takeaway services Friday to Sunday.”

It added that it would be contacting all guests with bookings.

Miller & Carter at Valley Centertainment said it was closing due to the number of staff self-isolating (pic: Google)

