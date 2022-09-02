Popular Sheffield pub The Mossbrook Inn due to reopen this weekend - with a brand new look
A popular Sheffield pub is due to reopen this weekend with a brand new look.
The Mossbrook Inn on Sheffield Road in Eckington is set to reopen with a whole new look on Saturday, September 3, after undergoing a major refurbishment.
The venue will undergo a significant makeover that will give the much-loved eating and drinking spot a modernised, stylish and contemporary feel.
There will also be a newly designed menu featuring fresh flavours inspired by the seasons and modern world-food trends.
General manager Mat Hemsley said: “My team and I are so excited to see the new look Mossbrook Inn – we know we’re in for a big change.
“The pub is currently undergoing a true transformation, and we cannot wait to show off the new look and the wonderful team we have here at The Mossbrook Inn to new guests and regular customers alike!”
Guests will be able to choose from a broad range of premium grill dishes, fresh fish that is delivered daily and Asian influences, plus a vegan menu.
Leading the charge is Head Chef Marcin Pomaranski who has recently joined the pub but has worked within the company and at other major restaurants for 15 years.
Marcin is working alongside an experienced team, many of which have worked at the Mossbrook for over 30 years, as well as some new apprentices who have joined during the relaunch and are looking to start their hospitality careers.
As part of the refurbishment, the pub will receive a full makeover, taking inspiration from its name and the brook that runs directly alongside it.
Guests will be sure to notice a nod to the local history of the area in the new industrial style décor and colour scheme, whereby the brook was used to help power nearby factories during the industrial revolution.
A range of small plates will also be on offer such as Asian-inspired Bao Buns, Chipotle Sticky Chicken and King Oyster Mushrooms.