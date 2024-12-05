The Rose & Crown in Wadsley, Sheffield, has reopened after a year. New landlady, Lisa Brown, hopes to return the venue to its "former glory". | Dean Atkins

The new landlady of a popular Sheffield pub has said she wants to get it “back to it’s former glory” as one of the best venues in the area.

Lisa Brown, aged 44, recently reopened the Rose & Crown in Wadsley, Sheffield, after it closed down a year ago - much to the delight of local punters.

“We have had quite a few come through the door and people have said their glad we have reopened,” Lisa said.

Past regulars have told Lisa the Rose & Crown was the best pub in the area before it closed, something the new team want to emulate.

Lisa said: “I want it to be a traditional pub where people come and have a good time... We would love to get it back to its former glory.

“We were keen to get the doors open this month and see what people want.”

The Rose & Crown has had a makeover before reopening with a new interior. For now, the pub isn’t serving food from its own kitchen, but is hosting food trucks outside the pub on some days.

Lisa said she is looking at potentially renting out the kitchen to any local chefs who would like to take it on.

Her takeover of the pub comes after time assisting with the running of the Cross Scythes on Derbyshire Lane, Meersbrook.

“This is my first attempt on my own,” Lisa told The Star. “I’m extremely excited. It’s a beautiful building.”

The pub is found on Stour Lane in S6 and Lisa is keen to make the pub a central part of the community.