Popular Sheffield pub closes after staff contract Covid

The Cross Scythes in Totley announced on Sunday, July 11 that it was closing immediately after two of its staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Posting on its Facebook page that afternoon, it said: “This was a really tough decision for us to make and on the worst day possible too.”

The pub apologised for any inconvenience caused but said it was the safest decision for its staff and customers.

