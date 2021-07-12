Popular Sheffield pub closes after staff contract Covid
A popular pub in Sheffield has been forced to close until further notice after employees contracted Covid.
Monday, 12th July 2021, 2:51 pm
Updated
Monday, 12th July 2021, 2:54 pm
The Cross Scythes in Totley announced on Sunday, July 11 that it was closing immediately after two of its staff tested positive for coronavirus.
Posting on its Facebook page that afternoon, it said: “This was a really tough decision for us to make and on the worst day possible too.”
The pub apologised for any inconvenience caused but said it was the safest decision for its staff and customers.