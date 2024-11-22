Popular Sheffield local serves up brand-new look
Boasting a brighter, new modern look, the renovation has seen the pub undergo a complete transformation.A refreshed bar, new soft furnishings and an enhanced dining area has given the pub a new lease of life, providing guests with a relaxed, welcoming environment to enjoy their visit.
Along with the latest look, Sizzling the Norton menu will feature delicious popular favourites such as the ever-so indulgent Laying it on Chick Burger, mouth-watering Tandoori Chicken sizzling skillet and the impressive Giant Gyros.
If that was not enough, grab a friend and dive into a Dessert Sharer, boasting not two, but three of the menu’s favourite desserts.
Commenting on the pub’s fresh look, General Manager, Samuel Jones, said: “We are thrilled to reveal the Norton’s new look to our guests. Whether you are looking for a family meal out or somewhere to enjoy the sport with a pint, our pub is ready to welcome guests, both new and old, to enjoy our brand-new look — but with the same sizzle we have always had.”
The family-friendly Norton shows the best of Sky Sports and TNT Sports, and you can pre-book your table to get the comfiest seats in the house.
The pub also hosts a poker night every Tuesday at 7pm and a popular quiz every Thursday at 8pm with live entertainment and regular discos.
For more information, or to make a booking at the new look the Norton, please visit their website: https://www.sizzlingpubs.co.uk/findapub/yorkshireandthehumber/thenortonmeadowhead#/